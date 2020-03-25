All apartments in Temple Hills
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

5605 JOAN LANE

5605 Joan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Joan Lane, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House to be painted on July 20th. Please be mindful of painters. Recently remodeled home with granite counter tops, hardwood flooring. Easy commute to DC, Military Bases. Lower level has carpeted family room with built in shelving, two bedrooms, laundry with full size washer and dryer and a full bath with stand up shower. Main level has living room, kitchen/dining combo and two additional bedrooms with a full bath that has shower/tub combination. Tenants in house at present time. They can leave at any time. Applications are in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 JOAN LANE have any available units?
5605 JOAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 JOAN LANE have?
Some of 5605 JOAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 JOAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5605 JOAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 JOAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5605 JOAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 5605 JOAN LANE offer parking?
No, 5605 JOAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5605 JOAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 JOAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 JOAN LANE have a pool?
No, 5605 JOAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5605 JOAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 5605 JOAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 JOAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 JOAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
