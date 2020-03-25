5605 JOAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

House to be painted on July 20th. Please be mindful of painters. Recently remodeled home with granite counter tops, hardwood flooring. Easy commute to DC, Military Bases. Lower level has carpeted family room with built in shelving, two bedrooms, laundry with full size washer and dryer and a full bath with stand up shower. Main level has living room, kitchen/dining combo and two additional bedrooms with a full bath that has shower/tub combination. Tenants in house at present time. They can leave at any time. Applications are in the house.