3122 Brinkley Station Dr

Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

Picturesque 2BR Townhome in Temple Hills! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light. The dining/kitchen combo is great for entertaining purposes. There is plenty of counterspace, cabinetry, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Walk out into the backyard to relax or use the shed for extra storage. Two bedrooms on the upper level that have ample space, and great size closets. One of the bedrooms has its own bathroom suites for convenience.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028590)