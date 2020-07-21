All apartments in Temple Hills
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

3122 Brinkley Station Dr

3122 Brinkley Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Brinkley Station Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
Picturesque 2BR Townhome in Temple Hills! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light. The dining/kitchen combo is great for entertaining purposes. There is plenty of counterspace, cabinetry, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Walk out into the backyard to relax or use the shed for extra storage. Two bedrooms on the upper level that have ample space, and great size closets. One of the bedrooms has its own bathroom suites for convenience.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have any available units?
3122 Brinkley Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
Is 3122 Brinkley Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Brinkley Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Brinkley Station Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr offer parking?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have a pool?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Brinkley Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Brinkley Station Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
