Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115
Last updated November 28 2019

9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115

9039 Sligo Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park, MD 20910
Takoma Park

Amenities

9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 Available 12/01/19 Spacious & Updated apartment close to Downtown Silver Spring. - Welcome home to your spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment with all utilities and parking included!! When you first walk into your unit take in the view from the double sliding glass doors in the living room, bringing in tons of natural light. Separate dinning and living room areas feature hardwood flooring with plenty of space for lounging or entertaining. To enjoy the view even more, head out onto your private balcony. Recently renovated bathroom, large walk-in closet in bedroom, and gas cooking top off the many great features of this rental.

Along with the buildings unbeatable location close to many commuter routes, parks, trails, and streams. Parkside Plaza also offers high quality amenities such as; fitness center with steam room, outdoor pool, party room, 24-hour front desk, and shuttle service to metro and grocery store.

Pleas email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* All utilities included
* Pets are not accepted or this property
* 12 month min lease
* Building charges a $150.00 move-in fee

(RLNE4800682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have any available units?
9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have?
Some of 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 offers parking.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have a pool?
Yes, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 has a pool.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have accessible units?
No, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9039 Sligo Creek Pkwy #115 does not have units with air conditioning.

