903 JACKSON AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Welcome to this elegant 1940's Colonial 4 bedroom 2 full bath home! The property features original plaster walls and hardwood floors, nicely renovated with a beautiful palate of colors. The kitchen was recently entirely upgraded, with new striking shaker style wooden cabinets, stone countertops, a new stainless steel sink, new stainless steel high end gas range, LG stainless steel fridge, a Maytag dishwasher and terra-cotta tile flooring which continues into the attached sunroom. All wiring in the home was recently redone with copper wiring and ample grounded three-pronged outlets. All lighting was upgraded with high end top of the line stunning fixtures, including pendants, ceiling lights and wall sconces.This home includes a living room with built in bookcases and a wood burning fireplace with a forged steel grate, the original covered porch off the living room, a separate formal dining room, and a tasteful sunroom addition off the kitchen creating an inviting casual eating and sitting area filled with light, which steps out onto a wooden deck for outdoor lounging. The home sits on a large meticulously professionally landscaped lot, filled with lovely shrubs, plantings and large trees. The home features Verizon FIOS wireless internet/television/phone service, central air conditioning and a newly revamped radiator-based heating system with a programmable thermostat to maximize efficiency. The basement has been tastefully renovated with new composite gray wood-grained flooring, and includes a family room, full bathroom, and bedroom with a walk out door to the back yard, in addition to brand new top of the line chic laundry facilities.The neighborhood is filled with warm and inviting families, a small town feel within the beltway. You can walk to Sligo Creek, play in two verdant neighborhood parks, or walk to downtown vibrant and hip Takoma Park, where you can enjoy excellent restaurants and one of the best Farmers Market in the area. Check it out today!