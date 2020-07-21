7906 Wildwood Drive

Amenities

Updated and Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath + Basement SFH in Takoma Park! - Updated and Gorgeous 4 bedroom Single Family Home in Takoma Park! Brand New Kitchen with Silestone Counters, New Appliances, Cabinets and Tile floors. New Carpet on Main Level. Freshly Painted. Cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Huge, Fully Finished Basement with Full Bathroom and Walk Out to Sunroom and Spacious Backyard. Tons of off street parking on new concrete driveway. Gorgeous backyard ready for your flowers, shrubs or outdoor grilling and enjoyment. Plenty of Space in front and back yard to spread out and enjoy life. Wonderful neighborhood close to shopping, 495, restaurants, schools, and anything else you could want. NO PETS PLEASE. NO SMOKING. Tenant pays all utilities. Professionally managed.

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 22ND FROM 2-4PM!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632145)