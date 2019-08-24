All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated August 24 2019

7506 Dundalk Rd

7506 Dundalk Road · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Dundalk Road, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Takoma Park Split Level - 1 mile to Takoma Metro - This 4-level, split level single family home is located in Takoma Park only 1 mile from the Takoma Park Metro.

On the main entry level, you will find hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, and dining room,

On the lower level, you will find an eat-in kitchen that leads out to a screened-in porch, full bathroom with tub, and a storage/utility room.

On the 3rd level, you will find the master bedroom, 2 more spacious bedrooms, and another full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.

On the 4th level is a there is den that makes a great office or playroom.

Outside you will find a driveway for off-street parking.

Best of all, this property is located near East-West Highway, Georgia Ave, Piney Branch Rd, and the Takoma Park Metro.

Lease Terms
*50 Application fee
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease considered
*Pets are not accepted for this property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant responsible for lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

