7506 Dundalk Rd

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Takoma Park Split Level - 1 mile to Takoma Metro - This 4-level, split level single family home is located in Takoma Park only 1 mile from the Takoma Park Metro.



On the main entry level, you will find hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, and dining room,



On the lower level, you will find an eat-in kitchen that leads out to a screened-in porch, full bathroom with tub, and a storage/utility room.



On the 3rd level, you will find the master bedroom, 2 more spacious bedrooms, and another full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.



On the 4th level is a there is den that makes a great office or playroom.



Outside you will find a driveway for off-street parking.



Best of all, this property is located near East-West Highway, Georgia Ave, Piney Branch Rd, and the Takoma Park Metro.



Lease Terms

*50 Application fee

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease considered

*Pets are not accepted for this property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant responsible for lawn care



