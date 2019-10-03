7405 Flower Avenue

Amenities

Lg Ren 4 Bd 4 Bath House + Den/Office/Parking/Yard - Property Id: 161133



Beautiful and Large Renovated Family-Friendly home with 4 bedrooms with den/ office, 4 bathrooms, Parking for 5 cars, and large yard for rent. Large contemporary home in a beautiful neighborhood of historic Takoma Park. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new washer dryer, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen and den. Sitting room on the first floor could be used as a 5th bedroom. Ensuite in basement. Plenty of natural light throughout with large windows in every room as well as several skylights. Parking for 5 cars.



Huge backyard, perfect for kids to play and 2 mature fruit trees.



Excellent neighborhood and schools.



$3750 + utilities



OPEN HOUSE - Saturday, September 28th, 12-2pm

