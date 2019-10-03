All apartments in Takoma Park
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
7405 Flower Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

7405 Flower Avenue

7405 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Flower Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lg Ren 4 Bd 4 Bath House + Den/Office/Parking/Yard - Property Id: 161133

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday, September 28th, 12-2pm. Text or call to view early
Beautiful and Large Renovated Family-Friendly home with 4 bedrooms with den/ office, 4 bathrooms, Parking for 5 cars, and large yard for rent. Large contemporary home in a beautiful neighborhood of historic Takoma Park. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new washer dryer, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen and den. Sitting room on the first floor could be used as a 5th bedroom. Ensuite in basement. Plenty of natural light throughout with large windows in every room as well as several skylights. Parking for 5 cars.

Huge backyard, perfect for kids to play and 2 mature fruit trees.

Excellent neighborhood and schools.

$3750 + utilities

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday, September 28th, 12-2pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161133p
Property Id 161133

(RLNE5178541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Flower Avenue have any available units?
7405 Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 7405 Flower Avenue have?
Some of 7405 Flower Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Flower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7405 Flower Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 7405 Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7405 Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Flower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Flower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Flower Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

