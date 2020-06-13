All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE

718 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 Maplewood Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and enjoy this conveniently located 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Top Floor Unit in sought after Takoma Park! Large Living spaces to entertain. Stunning balcony to relax and enjoy the outdoors. All utilities are included. Two (2) Dogs are allowed but there are breed restrictions. $200 Pet Deposit. Pet Rent is $50/month. EACH PERSON 18+ is REQUIRED to be on the LEASE and will need to have a BACKGROUND and CREDIT CHECK performed REGARDLESS of who is actually going to pay for the rent. EMPLOYMENT and RENTAL VERIFICATION will be CHECKED. $30 per person for the Application Fee which is Non-Refundable.~Security Deposit is $1,500. Shared laundry on the first floor. Please contact today to get an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
Is 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Takoma Park 2 BedroomsTakoma Park Apartments with Parking
Takoma Park Apartments with PoolTakoma Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America