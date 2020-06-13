718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and enjoy this conveniently located 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Top Floor Unit in sought after Takoma Park! Large Living spaces to entertain. Stunning balcony to relax and enjoy the outdoors. All utilities are included. Two (2) Dogs are allowed but there are breed restrictions. $200 Pet Deposit. Pet Rent is $50/month. EACH PERSON 18+ is REQUIRED to be on the LEASE and will need to have a BACKGROUND and CREDIT CHECK performed REGARDLESS of who is actually going to pay for the rent. EMPLOYMENT and RENTAL VERIFICATION will be CHECKED. $30 per person for the Application Fee which is Non-Refundable.~Security Deposit is $1,500. Shared laundry on the first floor. Please contact today to get an application.