6801 Allegheny Avenue

Please click here to apply This HISTORICAL home is located in the heart of Takoma Park. This traditional home features an open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Relax in the Florida Room with access to private deck. Original hardwood flooring throughout. The bedrooms are located on the upper level. The Master Suite features a private sitting area, walk in closets, and luxury bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Enjoy entertaining on the lower level fully finished basement with two additional BONUS ROOMS, kitchenette and full bath. Large living room with formal dining room. Within minutes to Washington DC, I-495 and Sligo Creek Park. This home will rent fast! Call today!