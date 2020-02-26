All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:23 PM

6801 Allegheny Avenue

6801 Allegheny Avenue · No Longer Available
Takoma Park
Studio Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

6801 Allegheny Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please click here to apply This HISTORICAL home is located in the heart of Takoma Park. This traditional home features an open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Relax in the Florida Room with access to private deck. Original hardwood flooring throughout. The bedrooms are located on the upper level. The Master Suite features a private sitting area, walk in closets, and luxury bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Enjoy entertaining on the lower level fully finished basement with two additional BONUS ROOMS, kitchenette and full bath. Large living room with formal dining room. Within minutes to Washington DC, I-495 and Sligo Creek Park. This home will rent fast! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have any available units?
6801 Allegheny Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have?
Some of 6801 Allegheny Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Allegheny Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Allegheny Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Allegheny Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Allegheny Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue offer parking?
No, 6801 Allegheny Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Allegheny Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have a pool?
No, 6801 Allegheny Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6801 Allegheny Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Allegheny Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Allegheny Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6801 Allegheny Avenue has units with air conditioning.
