6704 Westmoreland Ave

HUGE 3BR Cape in Takoma Park! - Welcome home to your 3BR/2BA Cape in sought out Takoma Park. You will love the hardwood floors, high ceilings and bright sunny windows throughout the entire home. The main level has a formal living room & dining room, den with built-ins and huge family room to enjoy. Large open kitchen w/ gas cooking and TONS of cabinets & pantry space. Just off the kitchen is a full bathroom.



Walk upstairs to a huge master suite with sitting area and lots of closet space. Just down the hall is a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms, both with great closet space.



The basement has a cozy sitting area with gas stove fireplace, bonus room great for a den or home office, laundry area and lots of room for storage!



You will love spending summer evenings on the giant front porch as you sway on the swing built for two! The yard is huge and offers beautiful gardens and lots of room to relax. The long front driveway offers convenient off-street parking.



YOU'RE HOME!



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!



Lease Terms:

Minimum 12 month lease

No pets

Tenants pay all utilities, lawn care & gutter cleaning



