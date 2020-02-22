All apartments in Takoma Park
6704 Westmoreland Ave
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

6704 Westmoreland Ave

6704 Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Westmoreland Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
HUGE 3BR Cape in Takoma Park! - Welcome home to your 3BR/2BA Cape in sought out Takoma Park. You will love the hardwood floors, high ceilings and bright sunny windows throughout the entire home. The main level has a formal living room & dining room, den with built-ins and huge family room to enjoy. Large open kitchen w/ gas cooking and TONS of cabinets & pantry space. Just off the kitchen is a full bathroom.

Walk upstairs to a huge master suite with sitting area and lots of closet space. Just down the hall is a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms, both with great closet space.

The basement has a cozy sitting area with gas stove fireplace, bonus room great for a den or home office, laundry area and lots of room for storage!

You will love spending summer evenings on the giant front porch as you sway on the swing built for two! The yard is huge and offers beautiful gardens and lots of room to relax. The long front driveway offers convenient off-street parking.

YOU'RE HOME!

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!

Lease Terms:
Minimum 12 month lease
No pets
Tenants pay all utilities, lawn care & gutter cleaning

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
6704 Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 6704 Westmoreland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Westmoreland Ave offers parking.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Westmoreland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Westmoreland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
