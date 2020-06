Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST REDUCED!!AVAILABLE FOR 12 MONTHS ONLYWonderful five (5) bedroom home custom built in 2002. Main level has bedroom and full bath. Large gourmet kitchen, family room with fireplace. Living room, Dining room, and 1/2 bath on 1st level. Great Deck off kitchen. Four (4) bedrooms, 2 full baths on 2nd level. 2 car garage. Rent includes landscaping. 2 car garage with shared driveway. House at the top of the driveway. Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit.