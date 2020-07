Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE 1/23/20. Newly renovated 3 bedroom,1 bath Ranch with fenced in yard and shed.Great for pets! New carpet,central AC,washer/dryer and extra wide 1 car garage.Ceiling fans in every room and new blinds.Appliances are in excellent or new condition.Great neighborhood in historic Sykesville. Close to nice parks and route 32. Utilities and lawn maintenance not included.Will consider your pet. No smoking!