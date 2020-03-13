7705 Swan Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely TH waiting for a new family - Property Id: 159244



Renovated, beautiful, designer original, large 3 Bed room TH. Spacious Living Room with Mirrored Wall. Updated modernized Kitchen w/nice cabinets & stainless steele appliances, ceramic tile kitchen walls. 3 designer tiled Bathrooms to WOW you, W/D. Impressive DR, Hallway & breakfast room w/ Crown and Chair Rail Molding. Hugh Master BR with walk-in closet and mirrored wall & designer tiled master BA. 15 min. walk to Morgan Blvd Metro and 10 min. drive to Addison Metro. Buses in walking distance, shopping at Largo Town Centre, no pets. 1 year lease. Call Lavern or text at 202-437-3900. Email me at bhappy0727@yahoo.com.

No Pets Allowed



