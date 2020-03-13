All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

7705 Swan Terrace

7705 Swan Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Swan Terrace, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely TH waiting for a new family - Property Id: 159244

Renovated, beautiful, designer original, large 3 Bed room TH. Spacious Living Room with Mirrored Wall. Updated modernized Kitchen w/nice cabinets & stainless steele appliances, ceramic tile kitchen walls. 3 designer tiled Bathrooms to WOW you, W/D. Impressive DR, Hallway & breakfast room w/ Crown and Chair Rail Molding. Hugh Master BR with walk-in closet and mirrored wall & designer tiled master BA. 15 min. walk to Morgan Blvd Metro and 10 min. drive to Addison Metro. Buses in walking distance, shopping at Largo Town Centre, no pets. 1 year lease. Call Lavern or text at 202-437-3900. Email me at bhappy0727@yahoo.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159244
Property Id 159244

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Swan Terrace have any available units?
7705 Swan Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 7705 Swan Terrace have?
Some of 7705 Swan Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Swan Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Swan Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Swan Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7705 Swan Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace offer parking?
No, 7705 Swan Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Swan Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace have a pool?
No, 7705 Swan Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7705 Swan Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Swan Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 Swan Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 Swan Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
