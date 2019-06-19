7266 Mahogany Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground

Rent Reduction! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom End of Row Townhome in Hyattsville, MD. Features a bath, spacious living room/dining room combo with gorgeous crown molding, and working gas fireplace. Updated kitchen features new flooring, updated countertops, and all new appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/her closets, and master bath with tiled walk in shower. Second floor also has a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included and a full hall bath with tiled tub enclosure. Home has a spacious deck for entertaining and neighborhood has playgrounds, picnic area and rentable clubhouse!



Contact Eddie Johnson at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required.



(RLNE4946293)