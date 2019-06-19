All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

7266 Mahogany Dr

7266 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7266 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
Rent Reduction! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom End of Row Townhome in Hyattsville, MD. Features a bath, spacious living room/dining room combo with gorgeous crown molding, and working gas fireplace. Updated kitchen features new flooring, updated countertops, and all new appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/her closets, and master bath with tiled walk in shower. Second floor also has a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included and a full hall bath with tiled tub enclosure. Home has a spacious deck for entertaining and neighborhood has playgrounds, picnic area and rentable clubhouse!

Contact Eddie Johnson at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

(RLNE4946293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have any available units?
7266 Mahogany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 7266 Mahogany Dr have?
Some of 7266 Mahogany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 Mahogany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Mahogany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Mahogany Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7266 Mahogany Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr offer parking?
No, 7266 Mahogany Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7266 Mahogany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have a pool?
No, 7266 Mahogany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have accessible units?
No, 7266 Mahogany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7266 Mahogany Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7266 Mahogany Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7266 Mahogany Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
