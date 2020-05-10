All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM

708 Green Willow Pl

708 Green Willow Place · No Longer Available
Location

708 Green Willow Place, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** Newly Renovated ** 4 bedrooms ** 2.5 baths Hardwood flooring ** Three levels with a finished basement ** Fenced yard ** Assigned parking ** Close to bus stop, Central Ave, shopping and easy drive to DC ** AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN *** OPEN HOUSE *** Wednesday 5/6 between 3pm-4pm *** Saturday 5/9 between 2pm-3pm *** Feel free to stop by during the open house hours, we are not able to do individual appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you.

Requirements: 600 credit score, income 3 times the rent, clean background, no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Green Willow Pl have any available units?
708 Green Willow Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 708 Green Willow Pl have?
Some of 708 Green Willow Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Green Willow Pl currently offering any rent specials?
708 Green Willow Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Green Willow Pl pet-friendly?
No, 708 Green Willow Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl offer parking?
Yes, 708 Green Willow Pl offers parking.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Green Willow Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl have a pool?
No, 708 Green Willow Pl does not have a pool.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl have accessible units?
No, 708 Green Willow Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Green Willow Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Green Willow Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 Green Willow Pl has units with air conditioning.

