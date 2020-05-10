708 Green Willow Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

** Newly Renovated ** 4 bedrooms ** 2.5 baths Hardwood flooring ** Three levels with a finished basement ** Fenced yard ** Assigned parking ** Close to bus stop, Central Ave, shopping and easy drive to DC ** AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN *** OPEN HOUSE *** Wednesday 5/6 between 3pm-4pm *** Saturday 5/9 between 2pm-3pm *** Feel free to stop by during the open house hours, we are not able to do individual appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you.



Requirements: 600 credit score, income 3 times the rent, clean background, no previous evictions.