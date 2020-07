Amenities

Location, Location, Location. Walking distance to Metro and close to major highways and short drive to DC. Everything in this charming house is in pristine condition. Main lvl features a rec room and a half bathroom. First lvl has a open floor plan, with living connecting to dining and the kitchen. It also boost a powder room. Upper Lvl has three spacious bedrooms and two full-baths . Laundry is in the upper lvl. Tons of natural lights. Hurry won't last long.