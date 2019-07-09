505 Garrett a Morgan Blvd

Amenities

Fully Updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Townhome in Landover! Walking distance to FedEx Field and Metro! Features spacious family room with built in surround sound and access to 1 car garage. Second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring and built in surround sound throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, bath and updated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, granite countertops including breakfast island, pantry closet, updated cabinets and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Third floor has a laundry area with washer/dryer included, full hall bath with tiled floors/tiled shower enclosure and 2 spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with full master bath with custom tiled walk in shower with bench seat and updated fixtures. Full house surround sound and spacious balcony for entertaining. Home has a community pool, park, playground, gym and rentable clubhouse that are all free for tenants to use!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE4983142)