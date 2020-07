Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room

BIG BEAUTIFUL well-maintained 5 bedroom home close to EVERYTHING!! Master features two walk in closets, FULL bath with double vanity, tub and shower. 3 lvl with finished basement which includes bedroom, full bath and theater/rec room. Offers spacious rooms, separate dining and living areas, and rear deck. Minutes to major highways. Close commute to DC. *Available NOW* -Vouchers accepted-