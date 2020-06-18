All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 1019 Carrington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
1019 Carrington Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1019 Carrington Ave

1019 Carrington Avenue · (240) 205-4261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20743
Seat Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082

Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new. 4 beds, 2 full baths, spacious clean backyard, fenced all around for privacy, as well as a driveway, with additional free street parking. Quiet, clean neighborhood less than 3 miles to NE DC border, only 10 miles into the heart of DC, metro accessible less than 2 miles away, less than 5 miles to 495. Close to Andrews Air Force Base and FedEx Field.

Utilities not included. Tenants will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of property. Tenants are subject to background check, credit check, and must provide verification of employment as well as reference of rental history. Total income needs to be close to three times the rent. Everything stated will be taken into consideration. Available July 1 or earlier. Serious tenants only who are sure they are able to meet the above requirements, please.

TERMS: no smoking allowed. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297082
Property Id 297082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Carrington Ave have any available units?
1019 Carrington Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1019 Carrington Ave have?
Some of 1019 Carrington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Carrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Carrington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Carrington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Carrington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave offer parking?
No, 1019 Carrington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Carrington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave have a pool?
No, 1019 Carrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1019 Carrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Carrington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Carrington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Carrington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1019 Carrington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield Apartments with Balcony
Summerfield Apartments with GarageSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity