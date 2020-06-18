1019 Carrington Ave

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082



Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new. 4 beds, 2 full baths, spacious clean backyard, fenced all around for privacy, as well as a driveway, with additional free street parking. Quiet, clean neighborhood less than 3 miles to NE DC border, only 10 miles into the heart of DC, metro accessible less than 2 miles away, less than 5 miles to 495. Close to Andrews Air Force Base and FedEx Field.



Utilities not included. Tenants will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of property. Tenants are subject to background check, credit check, and must provide verification of employment as well as reference of rental history. Total income needs to be close to three times the rent. Everything stated will be taken into consideration. Available July 1 or earlier. Serious tenants only who are sure they are able to meet the above requirements, please.



TERMS: no smoking allowed. No pets allowed.

