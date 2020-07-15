Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access

The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro. Life at The Verona at District Heights puts you within a convenient distance from some of the area's top locations, including the Andrews Air Force Base and U.S. Census Bureau headquartered in the Suitland Federal Center.