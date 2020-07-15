All apartments in Suitland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

Verona at District

5042 Silver Hill Ct · (301) 433-7468
Rent Special
$500.00 Off Your First Month's Rent!
Location

5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T2 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verona at District.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro. Life at The Verona at District Heights puts you within a convenient distance from some of the area's top locations, including the Andrews Air Force Base and U.S. Census Bureau headquartered in the Suitland Federal Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
fee: 300.00
restrictions: We are pet-friendly! We welcome up to 2 pets per household. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact the leasing office for more information on the parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verona at District have any available units?
Verona at District has 3 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Verona at District have?
Some of Verona at District's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verona at District currently offering any rent specials?
Verona at District is offering the following rent specials: $500.00 Off Your First Month's Rent!
Is Verona at District pet-friendly?
Yes, Verona at District is pet friendly.
Does Verona at District offer parking?
Yes, Verona at District offers parking.
Does Verona at District have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verona at District does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verona at District have a pool?
Yes, Verona at District has a pool.
Does Verona at District have accessible units?
Yes, Verona at District has accessible units.
Does Verona at District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verona at District has units with dishwashers.
Does Verona at District have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Verona at District has units with air conditioning.
