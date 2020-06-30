4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD

Amenities

Spacious renovated 5 bedroom 3 baths 1 half bath brick 3 floors house, open floor-plan, Stunning wood floors flow throughout the living room / dining room, new counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, main floor has 2 BR 1 full bath, upper floor features 3 BR 2 full bath. Large Walkout basement with a den, oversize front & back yard, long driveway with plenty of room for several cars, side porch, Conveniently located to Joint Base Andrews, MD-5, I-495 Beltway, Washington, DC, Virginia and Branch Avenue metro station. Move in ready! Must see! Min income $90k+, good credit