4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD

4890 Towne Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4890 Towne Park Rd, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious renovated 5 bedroom 3 baths 1 half bath brick 3 floors house, open floor-plan, Stunning wood floors flow throughout the living room / dining room, new counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, main floor has 2 BR 1 full bath, upper floor features 3 BR 2 full bath. Large Walkout basement with a den, oversize front & back yard, long driveway with plenty of room for several cars, side porch, Conveniently located to Joint Base Andrews, MD-5, I-495 Beltway, Washington, DC, Virginia and Branch Avenue metro station. Move in ready! Must see! Min income $90k+, good credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have any available units?
4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have?
Some of 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD offer parking?
No, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4890 TOWNE PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

