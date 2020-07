Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Three bedroom,1.5 bath, two level townhome awaiting the perfect tenants. Home features an updated kitchen, baths and wood flooring. CREDIT SCORE 575+ REQUIRED. INCOME REQUIREMENT $4200 PER MONTH, SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. PET DEPOSIT BEGINS AT $500, NO CATS. 2+ YEAR LEASES ONLY except for PG housing applicants. All applicants: If approved the security deposit is due immediately to hold the unit.