925 Chesapeake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful family home on large lot near Bay Bridge - Property Id: 216186



Well maintained family home - 2,300 sq.ft. detached colonial situated on one of the largest lots in Bay City. Newly renovated kitchen - new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters. Charming family room & living room space w/ wood burning fireplace, wood floors, exposed brick. Renovated master bedroom & bath with walk-in closet. Large walk-in shower, double sinks, & durable porcelain floors. 3 roomy add'l bedrooms with closet space, and 1st-floor den/office. Large flat, private backyard - great for kids. Large restained deck-perfect for entertaining. Beautiful stone front patio (w/ table & chairs included) to enjoy time outdoors. Large paved driveway offers plenty of parking & 2 car garage w/ loft provides storage space. 1st fl. 1/2 bath has a full-size washer and dryer. Oil heat. House is unfurnished aside from kitchen table that is available - photos taken in the past several months before owners moved but show you the potential of the space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216186

Property Id 216186



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5619643)