9026 Taylor St

Rod Sanders & Renters Warehouse presents a newly renovated 4 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Enjoy original hardwood floors throughout the sunfilled living/dining rooms; brand new carpet in all 3 main level bedrooms; elegant full bath and linen closet plus newly remodeled kitchen. Descend to the basement level to a spacious family room; 4th bedroom with a full bath; dedicated laundry room with storage plus a bonus room perfect for home office or hobby space. Located in the Landover/Springdale area minutes from major travel routes such as RTE.50 & I-495 & New Carrollton Metro station. Please call/text/email Rod Sanders 240-366-5677 to schedule a private showing of this beautiful home. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Good Credit & Rental history preferred. Price negotiable for well-qualified applicants.