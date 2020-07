Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Not to be missed! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, single family home with fresh new designer color pallet throughout. Custom kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Large deck off the kitchen overlooking an expansive backyard. Walking distance to the neighborhood park! Close to the ICC and Rt. 29 making your commute a breeze. Be home for the holidays in this perfect 10!