8701 Briarcroft Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Charming 3BR/2BA Rancher in Laurel - Welcome home to your 3BR Rancher sitting on a beautiful corner lot. You will enjoy the many upgrades, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire home and the convenience of everything on one level!



Step inside to a spacious living room with sunny bay windows overlooking the front garden. Down the hall is an updated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances that opens up to a large family room. Just off the family room is a fantastic all-season sunroom with floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors that you can enjoy all year round.



The bedrooms are cozy and have ample closet space. You will love the upgraded bathrooms with gorgeous new vanities and fixtures.



You will really enjoy the convenience of the attached garage and huge driveway which allows plenty of parking.



Please EMAIL Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!



Lease terms:

1 year minimum lease

1 month's rent as security deposit

Sorry, no pets

Smoking is prohibited inside the property



