Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

8701 Briarcroft Ln

8701 Briarcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Briarcroft Lane, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BR/2BA Rancher in Laurel - Welcome home to your 3BR Rancher sitting on a beautiful corner lot. You will enjoy the many upgrades, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire home and the convenience of everything on one level!

Step inside to a spacious living room with sunny bay windows overlooking the front garden. Down the hall is an updated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances that opens up to a large family room. Just off the family room is a fantastic all-season sunroom with floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors that you can enjoy all year round.

The bedrooms are cozy and have ample closet space. You will love the upgraded bathrooms with gorgeous new vanities and fixtures.

You will really enjoy the convenience of the attached garage and huge driveway which allows plenty of parking.

Please EMAIL Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!

Lease terms:
1 year minimum lease
1 month's rent as security deposit
Sorry, no pets
Smoking is prohibited inside the property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have any available units?
8701 Briarcroft Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have?
Some of 8701 Briarcroft Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Briarcroft Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Briarcroft Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Briarcroft Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Briarcroft Ln offers parking.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have a pool?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have accessible units?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Briarcroft Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Briarcroft Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

