Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8412 Cypress South

8412 Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Cypress St, South Laurel, MD 20707
Oak Crest

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
Description: This property will not last! Its a perfect home for either a family or a roommate situation, its has two great bedrooms on the first floor and another bedroom on the second floor. Both floors have a living space for hanging out with the family or entertaining and the bottom level has a small half kitchen and a separate entrance to the backyard. The outside is wonderful with a huge backyard with a couple of sheds in case you need some extra storage space and there is a drive way with space for 2 cars. Let me know if you would like to set up a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Cypress South have any available units?
8412 Cypress South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
Is 8412 Cypress South currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Cypress South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Cypress South pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Cypress South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 8412 Cypress South offer parking?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not offer parking.
Does 8412 Cypress South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Cypress South have a pool?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not have a pool.
Does 8412 Cypress South have accessible units?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Cypress South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 Cypress South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8412 Cypress South does not have units with air conditioning.
