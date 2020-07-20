12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Well maintained 4-level townhome in highly sought-after Brick Yard development, only 4 years young! Home features open gourmet kitchen/living/dining combo, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, loft and rooftop terrace on 4th level. Two separate HVAC systems, Carrier brand! Hardwood floors on main level, hallways and 4th floor loft family room. One-car garage on entry level with rec room. Partially furnished including TVs, dining table, white couch, full size bed, desk, etc... Great commuter location, close to Marc train station, ICC, 495, 295. Community has a club house, pool, and shopping. No Pets, No Smokers. A good credit and rental history required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Lighting fixture above dining table and curtains in the photos have been replaced with different style.