South Laurel, MD
12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD

12609 Brickyard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12609 Brickyard Boulevard, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 4-level townhome in highly sought-after Brick Yard development, only 4 years young! Home features open gourmet kitchen/living/dining combo, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, loft and rooftop terrace on 4th level. Two separate HVAC systems, Carrier brand! Hardwood floors on main level, hallways and 4th floor loft family room. One-car garage on entry level with rec room. Partially furnished including TVs, dining table, white couch, full size bed, desk, etc... Great commuter location, close to Marc train station, ICC, 495, 295. Community has a club house, pool, and shopping. No Pets, No Smokers. A good credit and rental history required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Lighting fixture above dining table and curtains in the photos have been replaced with different style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have any available units?
12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12609 BRICKYARD BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
