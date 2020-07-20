All apartments in South Laurel
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

12304 SEA PEARL COURT

12304 Sea Pearl Court · No Longer Available
Location

12304 Sea Pearl Court, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhome is move-in ready. The property features windows updated (2014), roof updated (2016), hardwood floors on the main floor and in the master bedroom. Carpet in the two guest rooms updated (2017). Master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and a master on-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi and newly tiled stand-in shower (2015). There is also new tile work and fixtures in the second full bathroom upstairs (2019). Main level features a comfortable dining area with a sunken den which features a fireplace and access to a beautiful deck, perfect for both leisure and entertaining. Laminate countertops and fixtures were installed in the kitchen (2019). Washer and dryer are included along with a one-car garage, large enough for additional storage and a vehicle. Easy access to 295 B-W Parkway, I-495 (Capital Beltway), and ICC-200. Roughly 10-minute drive to the Metro Rail Greenbelt Station, and roughly 5-minutes from the MARC Train Muirkirk stop, and just minutes away from groceries, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

