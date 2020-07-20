12304 SEA PEARL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This townhome is move-in ready. The property features windows updated (2014), roof updated (2016), hardwood floors on the main floor and in the master bedroom. Carpet in the two guest rooms updated (2017). Master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and a master on-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi and newly tiled stand-in shower (2015). There is also new tile work and fixtures in the second full bathroom upstairs (2019). Main level features a comfortable dining area with a sunken den which features a fireplace and access to a beautiful deck, perfect for both leisure and entertaining. Laminate countertops and fixtures were installed in the kitchen (2019). Washer and dryer are included along with a one-car garage, large enough for additional storage and a vehicle. Easy access to 295 B-W Parkway, I-495 (Capital Beltway), and ICC-200. Roughly 10-minute drive to the Metro Rail Greenbelt Station, and roughly 5-minutes from the MARC Train Muirkirk stop, and just minutes away from groceries, shopping, and entertainment.