12228 APACHE TEARS

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS MODERN TOWNHOME, LARGEST IN LAUREL FOR THIS PRICE. Come home to a soaring two-story foyer, three spacious bedrooms, and incredible basement entertaining space. Large eat-in kitchen leads to first floor family room with marble fireplace. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the first floor. Relax in the master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Custom designer~s choice paint and window treatments throughout. Living room and master bathroom skylights. Huge, fully finished basement opens to private, fenced outdoor space, deck and patio. Laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One-car garage and driveway. This home is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Enjoy easy townhouse living with all the space and style of a single family home. Located in the desirable community of Montpelier Hills just off MD 295 and Rt. 197, this quiet, close-knit, and diverse community backs to plenty of trees and a pond for a serene escape. You~re just a 5 minute drive to Fort Meade, 15 minutes to BWI, approx. 30 minutes to Baltimore and Washington, DC, 5-10 minutes to either the Muirkirk or Bowie Stare Marc train stations, and a 15 minute commute to Greenbelt Metro. Don~t miss this one!