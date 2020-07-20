All apartments in South Laurel
12228 APACHE TEARS
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM

12228 APACHE TEARS

12228 Apache Tears Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12228 Apache Tears Circle, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS MODERN TOWNHOME, LARGEST IN LAUREL FOR THIS PRICE. Come home to a soaring two-story foyer, three spacious bedrooms, and incredible basement entertaining space. Large eat-in kitchen leads to first floor family room with marble fireplace. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the first floor. Relax in the master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Custom designer~s choice paint and window treatments throughout. Living room and master bathroom skylights. Huge, fully finished basement opens to private, fenced outdoor space, deck and patio. Laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One-car garage and driveway. This home is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Enjoy easy townhouse living with all the space and style of a single family home. Located in the desirable community of Montpelier Hills just off MD 295 and Rt. 197, this quiet, close-knit, and diverse community backs to plenty of trees and a pond for a serene escape. You~re just a 5 minute drive to Fort Meade, 15 minutes to BWI, approx. 30 minutes to Baltimore and Washington, DC, 5-10 minutes to either the Muirkirk or Bowie Stare Marc train stations, and a 15 minute commute to Greenbelt Metro. Don~t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have any available units?
12228 APACHE TEARS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12228 APACHE TEARS have?
Some of 12228 APACHE TEARS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 APACHE TEARS currently offering any rent specials?
12228 APACHE TEARS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 APACHE TEARS pet-friendly?
No, 12228 APACHE TEARS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS offer parking?
Yes, 12228 APACHE TEARS offers parking.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12228 APACHE TEARS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have a pool?
No, 12228 APACHE TEARS does not have a pool.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have accessible units?
No, 12228 APACHE TEARS does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12228 APACHE TEARS has units with dishwashers.
Does 12228 APACHE TEARS have units with air conditioning?
No, 12228 APACHE TEARS does not have units with air conditioning.
