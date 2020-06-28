All apartments in South Laurel
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

11413 Laurelwalk Dr

11413 Laurelwalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11413 Laurelwalk Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Step inside the large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen/dining room combo has plenty of storage space and updated appliances. The balcony off of the dining room is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms upstairs with great closet space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, half bath and access to a private patio. The full hall bath has a linen closet and plenty of natural light.

Pets welcome, with approval and additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5431420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

