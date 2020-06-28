11413 Laurelwalk Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Step inside the large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen/dining room combo has plenty of storage space and updated appliances. The balcony off of the dining room is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms upstairs with great closet space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, half bath and access to a private patio. The full hall bath has a linen closet and plenty of natural light.



Pets welcome, with approval and additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5431420)