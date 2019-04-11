Amenities
9616 Glencrest Ln. Available 04/15/19 Location, Space, and More! - 3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Full Finished Level Walk-Out Basement
Hardwood Floors
Large Fenced Rear Yard
Attached Garage (2 car)
Rent includes yard care
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property
Minimum of 2 year lease
If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is an application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
No Pets Allowed
