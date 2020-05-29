3012 EDGEWOOD ROAD

Amenities

WE HAVE AT LEAST 5 APPLICATIONS. PlS CALL LA BEFORE APPLYING, Welcome to the Community of Homewood in Kensington. Located just minutes from the Chevy Chase/D.C. line this beautiful suburb of Washington is filled with tree-lined streets, friendly neighbors, and extra parking. Located within a 3 minute walk from the home there are tennis courts, a playground, and miles of beautiful walking trails. There is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters. There are hardwood floors in all rooms. This home has a detached storage shed, fire pit, patio for grilling and entertaining and is completely fenced-in yard for privacy. We can leave some furniture if you would like. 2 car driveway with additional parking on the street. Water, Gas, and Electric will be paid by tenant. This home has natural gas for heat, cooking, and water. Average utility bill for a 3 person household less than $100/month. This home is in almost perfect condition! CLOSE TO 2 METRO STATIONS AND KENSINGTON MARC train, Landlord needs a 2 year lease and prefers a July 1 move in. Open this Saturday May 23rd, 1-3:00