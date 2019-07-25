All apartments in South Kensington
Find more places like 10225 Day Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Kensington, MD
/
10225 Day Ave
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

10225 Day Ave

10225 Day Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10225 Day Avenue, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10225 Day Ave Available 08/01/19 Sweet 3 Bedroom Rambler near Capital View-Home Wood Park - This cozy rambler features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. You will find ceramic file floors in the main living area and carpeted bedrooms. There is a utility room with washer dryer as well. The kitchen is updated with a gas cooking stove. Bamboo and tree lined backyard features a shed and patio and a large deck on front of the house!

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

*12-month minimum lease
*$50 application fee
*Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, & water)
*No smoking
*Pets accepted on a case by case basis

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE4985998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Day Ave have any available units?
10225 Day Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 10225 Day Ave have?
Some of 10225 Day Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Day Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Day Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Day Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Day Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Day Ave offer parking?
No, 10225 Day Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Day Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10225 Day Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Day Ave have a pool?
No, 10225 Day Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Day Ave have accessible units?
No, 10225 Day Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Day Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Day Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10225 Day Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10225 Day Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDChevy Chase, MDGlenmont, MDKemp Mill, MDAspen Hill, MDMcLean, VA
Takoma Park, MDColesville, MDBrookmont, MDPotomac, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDWhite Oak, MDCloverly, MDChillum, MDLeisure World, MDLangley Park, MDAdelphi, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America