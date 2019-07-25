Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10225 Day Ave Available 08/01/19 Sweet 3 Bedroom Rambler near Capital View-Home Wood Park - This cozy rambler features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. You will find ceramic file floors in the main living area and carpeted bedrooms. There is a utility room with washer dryer as well. The kitchen is updated with a gas cooking stove. Bamboo and tree lined backyard features a shed and patio and a large deck on front of the house!



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



*12-month minimum lease

*$50 application fee

*Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, & water)

*No smoking

*Pets accepted on a case by case basis



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.



