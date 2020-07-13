/
apartments under 1200
46 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Silver Spring, MD
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
16 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,148
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
3 Units Available
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
645 sqft
Situated on the edge of Sligo-Bennington Park and Sligo Creek Park, these apartments are finished to a high standard. Include a dining room and a modern kitchen. Playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Spring
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
18 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Spring
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
9 Units Available
Chillum
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
14 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
4 Units Available
Brookland
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom
1 Unit Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
6445 Luzon Ave NW
6445 Luzon Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
921 sqft
DISCOUNT $200 off Luzon Ave NW - Property Id: 310491 discounted $200 off/mthly & $200 off deposit. Expires 7/10/20 monthly rent will be $1200 Renting out 1 room in a 2 bedroom unit.
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY
3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1534 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is rent by room, not the whole house. Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Starting from $550 per room per month. One room per person only. Share bathroom and utilities with other UMD tenants. No pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master
903 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
225 sqft
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
1 Unit Available
U-Street
1816 12TH ST NW
1816 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,062
Suites in Thurgood Marshall Center for lease range from 300 to 2500 sq ft. Beautifully renovated/restored National Historic Landmark elevator office Building.
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Spring
7 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
