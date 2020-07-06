All apartments in Silver Hill
Silver Hill, MD
4231 Apple Orchard lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4231 Apple Orchard lane

4231 Apple Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Apple Orchard Lane, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 BR Townhouse Near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this immaculate luxury two-story condo. (video tour available on Youtube under property address) Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with 3 generous bedrooms and 2.5 gorgeous baths. Frigidaire stainless steel appliances & captivating granite counters in the eat-in kitchen. A bright open layout with fireplace on the main level leading to a cozy deck; and quiet bedrooms on the upper level with the large master bedroom separate from guest/kids rooms. Located right of Branch Ave you will be minutes away from I-495; Andrews AFB & Suitland Pkwy. Very close to 3 metro stations and a short commute to downtown DC. Contact Brian Creamer to schedule a tour of this beautiful home. Application fee: $50/adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have any available units?
4231 Apple Orchard lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have?
Some of 4231 Apple Orchard lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Apple Orchard lane currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Apple Orchard lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Apple Orchard lane pet-friendly?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane offer parking?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have a pool?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have accessible units?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Apple Orchard lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Apple Orchard lane does not have units with air conditioning.

