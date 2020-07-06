4231 Apple Orchard lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Nice 3 BR Townhouse Near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this immaculate luxury two-story condo. (video tour available on Youtube under property address) Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with 3 generous bedrooms and 2.5 gorgeous baths. Frigidaire stainless steel appliances & captivating granite counters in the eat-in kitchen. A bright open layout with fireplace on the main level leading to a cozy deck; and quiet bedrooms on the upper level with the large master bedroom separate from guest/kids rooms. Located right of Branch Ave you will be minutes away from I-495; Andrews AFB & Suitland Pkwy. Very close to 3 metro stations and a short commute to downtown DC. Contact Brian Creamer to schedule a tour of this beautiful home. Application fee: $50/adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703106)