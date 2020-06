Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level with a huge family room that leads to a deck with a very private wooded back round. Enjoy the chefs kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters and top of the line stainless appliances