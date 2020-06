Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove. Kitchen has Tile Flooring, Newer Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom has Full Bath. Finished Basement has a Separate Room that Could be used for 4th Bedroom. Laundry Room has Washer & Dryer & Extra Storage. Fully Fenced-in Yard with Private Deck. Please give at least 4 hours notice to show.