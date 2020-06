Amenities

Great location with-in Asbury Woods and easy commute to major routes. This 3 BR back-to-back townhouse offers 9Ft Ceilings on the main level and convenient 1/2 BA. Upper level one offers two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. The Upper level 2 offers the large Master Suite with walk in closet, Gas Fireplace and bath with double vanities, tub and separate shower. There is a play-ground just down the street. $50.00 aplication fee per adult.Link to online Application: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116518