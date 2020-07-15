/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
252 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seabrook, MD
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Goddard
9549 ELVIS LANE
9549 Elvis Lane, Seabrook, MD
Agents: Property is vacant. Pls exercise caution when showing by limiting the number of quests according to MAR showing guidelines. Caution your buyers against touching surfaces without PPE when showing.
Results within 1 mile of Seabrook
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 09:09 PM
20 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1232 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
957 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7624 MANDAN ROAD
7624 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Only show after 4:30pm-7pm.! Owner request, No Pets Policy, must have good credit score.Quaint town home located in the Green Holly Woods community. This unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms. A family room with a fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
WOW! Live a model home life in this gorgeous NV Ryan end unit. Main level wide open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
70 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
North College Park
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
21 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8402 48th Avenue
8402 48th Avenue, College Park, MD
Spacious - Berwyn Heights - 5 bedroom 3 full bath house less than a mile from the University of Maryland campus. This home offers off-street parking, a huge living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and storage room. To apply go to http://www.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4825 Berwyn House Rd
4825 Berwyn House Road, College Park, MD
Available 08/03/20 This is the one you have been waiting for! Absolutely turn-key home in a quiet neighborhood minutes to UMD. Transportation, eateries and shopping are all close by.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North College Park
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - Video Tour: https://youtu.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Seat Pleasant
7231 Hylton St
7231 Hylton Street, Seat Pleasant, MD
Fully renovated beautiful 3 -level Duplex *** New floors, new appliances, new HVAC, freshly painted *** Large covered back porch and fenced yard *** Driveway Parking for 4 cars *** Close to bus stop and major highways but a quiet neighborhood ***
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5460 STREAM BANK LANE
5460 Stream Bank Lane, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1650 sqft
This is a beautiful and well kept townhouse built on 2016 in a gorgeous Greenbelt Station community. This townhouse fixture 3BR & 2.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VA