9902 Treetop Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court

Renters Warehouse and Debbie Morris present this lovely Colonial home. MOVE IN READY! 4 large bedrooms, 3/12 baths.Spacious furnished living/dining room, and kitchen. Large yard with shed and large walk out deck to enjoy. Cozy fireplace. Two car garage, washer/dryer and plenty of closet space throughout home. Finished basement, security system, Energy efficient with solar panels. Community pool, tennis court and tot lot. Home sits on culdesac. Close to public transportation and New Carrollton Metro with retail shops, restaurants and schools. For more information and to book a showing contact Debbie 301 442-3728