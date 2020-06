Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated two bedroom Condo with wood flooring and granite kitchen counters and two full baths. (The rent price does not included part of the Condo Asstn Fee in the amount of $300.00 additional per month which takes care of Gas, Electric ,washer & dryer, Pool, also there is a one time fee of $75.00 for each car parked for lease term.) .Near all major highway routes call Glenda for more information, shown by appointment