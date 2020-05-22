All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated September 14 2019

6708 WOODSTREAM DR

6708 Woodstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Woodstream Drive, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family detached home located in the heart of Lanham. This colonial style home features a traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms, powder room, a large eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace off of kitchen with access to deck and large fenced yard. There are new hardwood floors on this level as well as the bedroom level which features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The owners suite has a walk in closet. There is a recreation room in the basement with newly installed luxury flooring and full sized washer and dryer. There is an attached two car garage and driveway with space for an additional two vehicles. Available August 2019 for long term lease. Perfectly located near major commuter routes, NASA, the University of Maryland, the USDA, etc. Near tons of shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

