6708 WOODSTREAM DR

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family detached home located in the heart of Lanham. This colonial style home features a traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms, powder room, a large eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace off of kitchen with access to deck and large fenced yard. There are new hardwood floors on this level as well as the bedroom level which features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The owners suite has a walk in closet. There is a recreation room in the basement with newly installed luxury flooring and full sized washer and dryer. There is an attached two car garage and driveway with space for an additional two vehicles. Available August 2019 for long term lease. Perfectly located near major commuter routes, NASA, the University of Maryland, the USDA, etc. Near tons of shops and restaurants!