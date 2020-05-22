6307 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE

Amenities

SPACIOUS STUNNING MOVE IN READY Single Family Home ~ conveniently located in Lanham with a oversized driveway. Features Open Floor plan, Eat-In Kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, SS Appliances w/grantie Countertops ~ opens to a large cozy family room. Tons of Natural Light. Harwood Floors, Upstairs 3 bedrooms are generously sized. ~Huge fully finished basement Rec room, Full Bath, with three more bedrooms. ~ ~Large Deck overlooks expansive back yard!!!! ~Come see this Quaint but Luxurious home and move in immediately!