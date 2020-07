Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TOWNHOUSE WITH DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. 3 FULLY FINISHED LEVELS. LARGE FOYER ON ENTRY LEVEL WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO GARAGE. FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH AND SLIDERS TO WALK OUT LEVEL FENCED IN YARD, MAIN LEVEL LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LOTS OF STORAGE. PETS -Cats & Dogs 30 lbs or less OK. PROPERTY IS CONSIDERED "AS IS" unless noted as contingency. PICTURES ARE FROM LAST TIME VACANT