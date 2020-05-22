All apartments in Seabrook
10101 Palamar Dr

10101 Palamar · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Palamar, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Single Family House With In Law Suite - Property Id: 110304

Beautiful Single Family Detached House /with In-Law Suite -5 Bed Rooms, 3.5 baths with Office. Hard Wood Floors in Foyer, Living and Dining RMs, Pellet Stove Fire Place, Large Family Room with sky lights, Finish Basement with wall to wall carpet, Washer/Dryer, Two Car Garage, Huge Back Yard with Deck/Patio and basketball court. Membership to private Community Swimming Pool and Tennis Court. Will make an excellent tow family home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110304
Property Id 110304

(RLNE4803243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 Palamar Dr have any available units?
10101 Palamar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 10101 Palamar Dr have?
Some of 10101 Palamar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 Palamar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10101 Palamar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 Palamar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10101 Palamar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10101 Palamar Dr offers parking.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 Palamar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10101 Palamar Dr has a pool.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr have accessible units?
No, 10101 Palamar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 Palamar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10101 Palamar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10101 Palamar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
