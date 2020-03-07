All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8512 PINEWAY DRIVE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

8512 PINEWAY DRIVE

8512 Pineway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8512 Pineway Drive, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
One of a kind home available for rent in Scaggsville / Laurel! Unique layout with almost 5000 sq ft of total living space, 2 car garage, large yard and in-ground pool. Formal living & dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, family room and laundry / mud room all on main level with an additional great room in lower level. Main level 2-story family room off kitchen includes stone wall, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and 2 sliders to side balcony. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, slider to deck and eat-in space. Massive 2nd family room / great room on lower level with full wet bar, Brazilian hardwood floors and walk out to rear patio. Fully fenced rear yard with in-ground pool, large deck and patio. 1st floor master bedroom suite with attached flex room which could be used as office, sitting room, nursery or 6th bedroom. Recently updated and gorgeous master bath with skylights, soaking tub, ceramic tile shower & floors, double vanity sink and vaulted ceilings. 2nd level includes 2 more bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (5 in total), full bath, cedar closet, storage closet, workshop plus exercise / flex room. Built-in speakers connected to On-Q System for Internet Radio located in Master Bedroom and Kitchen. Each bedroom includes intercom system with connection to front door. Short walk to Rocky Gorge / Scotts Cove Recreational Area for kayaking, hiking, fishing. Quick and easy access to route 95, 29, 32, 1 and 295 making this home great location for commuters going to either Baltimore or DC, or anywhere in between.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have any available units?
8512 PINEWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8512 PINEWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8512 PINEWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College