8512 PINEWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

One of a kind home available for rent in Scaggsville / Laurel! Unique layout with almost 5000 sq ft of total living space, 2 car garage, large yard and in-ground pool. Formal living & dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, family room and laundry / mud room all on main level with an additional great room in lower level. Main level 2-story family room off kitchen includes stone wall, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and 2 sliders to side balcony. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, slider to deck and eat-in space. Massive 2nd family room / great room on lower level with full wet bar, Brazilian hardwood floors and walk out to rear patio. Fully fenced rear yard with in-ground pool, large deck and patio. 1st floor master bedroom suite with attached flex room which could be used as office, sitting room, nursery or 6th bedroom. Recently updated and gorgeous master bath with skylights, soaking tub, ceramic tile shower & floors, double vanity sink and vaulted ceilings. 2nd level includes 2 more bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (5 in total), full bath, cedar closet, storage closet, workshop plus exercise / flex room. Built-in speakers connected to On-Q System for Internet Radio located in Master Bedroom and Kitchen. Each bedroom includes intercom system with connection to front door. Short walk to Rocky Gorge / Scotts Cove Recreational Area for kayaking, hiking, fishing. Quick and easy access to route 95, 29, 32, 1 and 295 making this home great location for commuters going to either Baltimore or DC, or anywhere in between.