8304 Sperry Ct Available 03/15/19 Updated 4 Bed 4 Bath in Howard County - This lovely 4 bedroom townhouse has everything you're looking for in a home and neighborhood in Howard County.

The home features lovely living area with an abundance of natural light and hardwood floors that sets the tone for a warm feeling throughout the home. The kitchen has large windows to bring in natural light, updated appliances and lots of counter tops and cabinet space. The family room and main floor family room provide great living space on the main level. The kitchen provides plenty of storage space for all of your belongings and stainless steel appliances (Coming Soon!). The family room has access to a beautiful deck which allows you to over see your backyard and views of the neighborhood.



Upstairs, you will find your living space which includes hardwood in the master and carpet in the 2 other bedroom as well as 2 full bathrooms, the master bathroom fully remodeled. The basement is also very spacious, complete with 1 more bedroom, a second family, lots of storage and a washer and dryer, as well a walkout door to your beautiful, spacious backyard.



With easy Access to 95 for commute to DC or Baltimore, shopping close by in Scaggsville and Columbia, and route 29 all within in a few miles, you will love calling this wonderful Laurel community home!



Schools:

Hammond Elementary is located just around the corner - Walkers

Hammond Middle School is located just around the corner - Walkers

Atholton High School - Bus



The neighborhood features lots of green space, parks, play grounds, basketball courts and tennis courts by the school. The Hammond Park Pool is also just through the trees by the basketball and tennis courts.



Tenant Pays All Utilities

2 Assigned Parking Spaces



443-979-8872

Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements:



- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply



- Under 600 credit score will be denied



- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit



- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent



- Must have good rental history



**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**



