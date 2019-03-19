All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8304 Sperry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8304 Sperry Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8304 Sperry Ct

8304 Sperry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8304 Sperry Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
8304 Sperry Ct Available 03/15/19 Updated 4 Bed 4 Bath in Howard County - This lovely 4 bedroom townhouse has everything you're looking for in a home and neighborhood in Howard County.
The home features lovely living area with an abundance of natural light and hardwood floors that sets the tone for a warm feeling throughout the home. The kitchen has large windows to bring in natural light, updated appliances and lots of counter tops and cabinet space. The family room and main floor family room provide great living space on the main level. The kitchen provides plenty of storage space for all of your belongings and stainless steel appliances (Coming Soon!). The family room has access to a beautiful deck which allows you to over see your backyard and views of the neighborhood.

Upstairs, you will find your living space which includes hardwood in the master and carpet in the 2 other bedroom as well as 2 full bathrooms, the master bathroom fully remodeled. The basement is also very spacious, complete with 1 more bedroom, a second family, lots of storage and a washer and dryer, as well a walkout door to your beautiful, spacious backyard.

With easy Access to 95 for commute to DC or Baltimore, shopping close by in Scaggsville and Columbia, and route 29 all within in a few miles, you will love calling this wonderful Laurel community home!

Schools:
Hammond Elementary is located just around the corner - Walkers
Hammond Middle School is located just around the corner - Walkers
Atholton High School - Bus

The neighborhood features lots of green space, parks, play grounds, basketball courts and tennis courts by the school. The Hammond Park Pool is also just through the trees by the basketball and tennis courts.

Tenant Pays All Utilities
2 Assigned Parking Spaces

Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!

443-979-8872
Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Under 600 credit score will be denied

- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit

- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent

- Must have good rental history

**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4696049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Sperry Ct have any available units?
8304 Sperry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8304 Sperry Ct have?
Some of 8304 Sperry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Sperry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Sperry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Sperry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Sperry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Sperry Ct offers parking.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8304 Sperry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8304 Sperry Ct has a pool.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct have accessible units?
No, 8304 Sperry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 Sperry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Sperry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8304 Sperry Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College