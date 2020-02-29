8268 RIPPLING BRANCH RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment on lower level of Colonial home, with private entrance . Suitable for a single adult. Private and Quiet location on Cul-de-Sac, Patio backs to woods. Spacious and Bright Living/Dining area. Nice kitchenette includes countertop appliances, fridge, dishwasher and stack washer/dryer. Large bedroom, nice bathroom. Dishes and Linens included, you need only bring your suitcase. Convenient Location, 2 minutes from 29 or 95, several minutes from Columbia Mall, JHU Lab, Howard Co Hospital and MARC train. 20 minutes from BWI and UMBC.