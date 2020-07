Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This is a cozy little house in the White Marsh Area. It has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 acre lot. On the first floor you have a living room, dining room, sunroom, screened in porch, full bathroom and a full deck over looking the backyard. Second floor you have 3 bedrooms and a full bath.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood

* Well maintained

* 1/2 an acre lot

* Pets are case by case

* Large Basement

* Large Deck

* Parking



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5303215)